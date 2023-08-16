A few weeks ago one of the most anticipated films of the year hit theaters, Barbie, which has generated just over 1,000 million dollars to date, consecrating it as one of the highest grossing of 2023. And although some users have already been able to see it on more than one occasion, they would like to be able to enjoy it in the comfort of home.

As reported, the tape will arrive next September 5 to Max, In the case of Latin America it would be HBO Max, since within some data it is mentioned that it will be selected at some point in autumn. This report comes from WhenToStream who have been tracking this release for a while now and have finally come up with somewhat more convincing evidence.

It is worth mentioning that it would be the only platform that hosts the film, beyond services that have it for individual rental or direct purchase, something that is not new in places like Apple and also Prime Video. The broadcasting rights are owned by Warnerso logically it will not be released anywhere else.

This is the synopsis of the tape:

After being kicked out of Barbieland for not being a perfect-looking doll, Barbie sets off for the human world to find true happiness.

Remember that you can still see this release in theaters.

Editor’s note: So we have to wait one more day to be able to appreciate this film, the truth is that I didn’t want to go see it at the cinema because of time, but now I’m not going to miss it. Hopefully it’s good as mentioned by the general public.