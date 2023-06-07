“Barbie” is one of the most anticipated movies by thousands of fans. In this film, starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, the classic couple will live an adventure through the ‘real world’, where they will encounter countless adversities. Do not miss it! In this note, we will tell you all the details about its premiere and everything you need to know before seeing it.

“Barbie” in Venezuela 2023: when does it premiere?

The premiere of Mattel’s most famous doll movie is near. In Venezuela, the launch will take place on Thursday July 20date on which thousands of followers will be able to enjoy it in their nearest cinema.

Among the best-known cinemas in Venezuela in which the film will be screened are: Cines Unidos, Cinex, Cine Mall and Supercines.

The premiere for Latin America will be on July 20, while in the United States, on the 21st of that month. Photo: Wiki dubbing

What will “Barbie” be about?

One of the world’s best-known dolls will go on an adventure with her partner through the ‘real world’.

“You can go back to your normal life or learn the truth about the universe. The decision, now, is yours”, is the main question posed to our protagonist.

Following this, Barbie and Ken will search for answers after the former was banished from Barbieland for not being ‘perfect’ enough.

Robbie, who, along with her husband, Tom Ackerley, and best friend, Josey McNamara, run LuckyChap Entertainment —co-producer behind the film—; She assured that this installment will be out of what the fans can expect and asks them to just enjoy it.

The couple will live a revealing experience in the ‘real world’. Photo: Warner Bros. Pictures Latin America Capture

“We like things that feel a little left of center,” said the actress who plays Harley Queen in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

In this story, as already observed in the trailer and other advances shared by the producers, it will have a large number of Barbies and Kens, which live in a kind of status quo, which is altered as more questions arise in the future. protagonists.

“Empowers children to imagine themselves in aspiring roles, from princess to president”, he expressed.

Likewise, she also mentioned that she feels very honored to give life to one of the dolls that “can do everything” and that “it will have a tremendously positive impact on children and the public around the world.”

Margot Robbie stated that this film is out of the ordinary. Photo: Warner Bros./Twitter

“Barbie”, the movie: what is the cast?

Among the most popular members who will be part of the cast of Greta Gerwig’s “Barbie” we have Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Will Ferrell, Emma Mackey, Simu Liu, Michael Cera, Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae, Dua Lipa, among others.

While, in relation to the soundtrack, there are Ava Max, Charli XCX, Dominic, Fike, Dua Lipa, Fifty Fifty, Karol G, Nicki Minaj, Ryan Gosling, Tame Impala, etc.