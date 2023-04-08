margot robbie return to the cinema with “Barbie” this 2023 after passing through the criticized “Babylon”. The live action movie of the iconic doll of matteldirected by Greta Gerwig, has already become a phenomenon several months before its premiere. This is not only because of its cast, which includes Ryan Gosling (Ken) and even Dua Lipa, but also because of the visuals that seem promising enough to immerse viewers in Barbie World… But will we listen to the famous Aqua’s song too? Unfortunately, no.

Why won’t Aqua’s song be on “Barbie”?

The iconic chorus of the song “Barbie girl” (Aqua), “Come Barbie, let’s party”, is still remembered today. However, in relation to the next tape of Margot Robbythe gang has not been included to participate in the fun of Barbie World.

“The song will not be used in the film,” Ulrich Møller-Jørgensen, a manager for Aqua singer Lene Nystrøm, previously told Variety. Specifically, this decision would have its origin in a well-known dispute between the group and Mattel.

As you remember, “Barbie girl” it became a phenomenon in 1997, selling more than 1.4 million copies in the United States. Such success faced a great loss shortly after: the aforementioned toy company sued MCA Records, the firm in charge of distributing the track in the US, for trademark infringement.

mattel she was concerned about the image her doll would have, as the song included suggestive lines, which could imply that Barbie was promiscuous. They also cited a scene from the music video in which Ken accidentally pulls on Nystrøm’s arm and moves it out of his place.

Although there were complaints by both parties, these were annulled, but the disappointment is still present more than 20 years later.

When is the Barbie movie 2023 coming out?

Fan of Barbie? The long-awaited film of the famous doll will hit theaters on July 21, 2023. Although it is not very clear exactly what the film will be about, it promises to be a complete success, as the first reactions indicate that it includes one of the best Ryan Gosling performances.