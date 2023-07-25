‘Barbie’, film directed by Greta Gerwigand starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, who play Barbie and Ken, respectively, has been a ‘boom’ worldwide, being one of the most watched films in several countries so far in 2023. One of the characters that has attracted attention in the footage is that of the ‘Weird Barbie’ (or ‘Weird Barbie’, by its name in English), who plays a fundamental role in the live action of the iconic Mattel doll. Therefore, in the following note we will tell you some details about her and the actress who personifies her.

Who is the ‘weird Barbie’ in ‘Barbie’?

The quirky character in the film tries to be a kind of guide for Barbie, since, due to his experience, he can help the protagonist overcome the existential dilemma she is going through. For this reason, he is one of the most important elements in the story, since he is the one who influences Barbie to take an important step and thus be able to solve the problems that arose.

Who plays the ‘weird Barbie’?

The role of the ‘weird Barbie’ fell to kate mckinnon, 39-year-old American actress who participated in films such as ‘Ted 2’ (2015), ‘Ghostbusters’ (2016), ‘Yesterday’ (2019), among others. In addition, she is also known for being part of the cast of ‘The big gay sketch show’ and ‘Saturday night live’, a program for which she won awards such as the MTV Movie & TV Awards, as well as a Primetime Emmy.

What is the ‘Barbie’ movie about?

In Barbieland, the life of Barbie (played by Margot Robbie) is just perfect. Every day is filled with colorful parties and music, making every moment the best. But as time progresses, Barbie begins to ask uncomfortable questions that clash with the idyllic reality in which she and her fellow Barbies inhabit.

When Barbie realizes her ability to plant her heels on the ground and keep her feet flat, she’ll decide to put on flats and venture into the real world. Accompanied by her partner Ken (played by Ryan Gosling), together they will embark on a journey of discovery towards the true reality. However, the CEO of Mattel (played by Will Ferrell) will find out about Barbie’s escape from Barbieland and will do everything possible to prevent a catastrophe, seeking to return this toy doll to her original box.

McKinnon, the actress who gave life to the ‘weird Barbie’, also played Jillian Holtzmann in ‘Ghostbusters’ (2016). Photo: Composition LR/AP/Sony Pictures

