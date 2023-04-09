margot robbie will star “Barbie”the long-awaited live action film of the iconic Mattel doll, directed by Greta Gerwig. Despite the fact that the premiere is scheduled for this July 2023, the film has been generating a stir for a few months, which was increased with the official trailer and the stickers that fans can recreate. However, the conversation has basically focused on Barbie and Ken…but what about Allan?

Michael Cera will play Allan in “Barbie.” Photo: Warner Bros.

Who is Allan, Michael Cera’s character in “Barbie”?

It is understandable that you are not very aware of who it is Allan. Specifically, this doll was released on the toy market in 1964 under the unexciting category of ‘Ken’s partner’ and, interestingly, the advertisements of the time claimed that “there was only one Allan”. However, the reality is that mattel he eventually decided to replace him with another named Brad, who was likewise discontinued.

With Barbie and Ken paired up, Allan also went on sale with his ideal partner: middle, known to many as the company’s first doll to be pregnant. Both were presented as a happy family, but the conservative society of the time criticized details of the toys that soon sentenced them to be discontinued and forgotten, at least until now, that the tape with Robbie will bring them to life, literally, with the performances of michael cera and Emerald Fennell.

When is the 2023 “Barbie” movie coming out?

Are you a fan of Barbie? The movie of the famous doll will be released in theaters on July 21, 2023. Although the plot of the film is not known for sure, it is expected to be very successful, since first impressions suggest that it has one of the best performances. by Ryan Gosling and is even being nominated ahead of time as a possible Oscar nominee.

