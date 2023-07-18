The incredible marketing campaigns of the Barbie movie are increasing the excitement of the fans, who stated that they are looking forward to the premiere of the film, which will take place this Thursday, July 20, so it is expected that the theaters theaters are packed.

Now, before the premiere, Google launched a hidden feature for fans, which can be activated by entering the name of Greta Gerwig, the film’s director, in the search bar; Margot Robbie or Ryan Gosling, main actors of ‘Barbie’.

Previously, Google also jumped on the big movie releases and released hidden features for ‘Avengers: endgame’; ‘Batman’, by Robert Pattinson; ‘Friends, the reunion’, and more.

YOU CAN SEE: ‘Barbie’, premiere in Peru by Cineplanet: date, presale, ticket price and how to buy

To see the hidden function of ‘Barbie‘ on Google, you just need to search for Greta Gerwig, Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling. Then you will see an animation of pink confetti and the entire browser window will turn the same color.

In addition, you will have the option to see the effect again in the icon at the bottom and share it with your friends on the different platforms social networks.

Will it break the box office?

Warner Bros. executives expect a box office for three days of 60 million dollars, although experts estimate that the actual figures will exceed the initial projection. In addition, the industry expects that collections of Barbie cross at least 80 million dollars, which can even increase to US$100 million.

YOU CAN SEE: “Barbie”: what is her age rating and why is she not suitable for children?

“I knew how excited we were to share this movie and I was hoping other people would feel that excitement too, but it has come back to us with such enthusiasm and enthusiasm. I’m even surprised, very surprised,” said ‘Barbie’ actress Margot Robbie.

#Barbie #Google #Margot #Robbie #Ryan #Gosling