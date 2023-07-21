In 1997, the Danish eurodance group Aqua launched his theme ‘Barbie Girl’, which was part of their first studio album, ‘Aquarium’, and with which they rose to fame and became known worldwide. For this reason, it caused a pleasant surprise among all its fans when “Barbie” – a film that opens today in all theaters in Peru and stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling – played a part of said theme in its official trailer. But was he really on the tape? Here we tell you.

YOU CAN SEE: ‘Barbie’ is not for children: what scenes forced her to become 13+? This says the PARENTAL GUIDE

Did the original version of ‘Barbie Girl’ play on the ‘Barbie’?

The answer is no, ‘Barbie Girl’ was not taken into account for ‘Barbie’. What they did do was include a remix of Aqua’s iconic song that was titled ‘Barbie World’ and that was interpreted by nicki minaj With Ice Spice. The theme of the Danish group was in the background.

This was quite a surprise for Margot Robbie, who brings the doll to life in the footage, as she told it during an interview with Rolling Stones magazine. “When Greta (Gerwig) said to me: ‘Guess who is going to do the remix of barbie girl. Nicky Minaj and Ice Spice’. I was like, ‘Together? Are you kidding?’” she stated.

How did you include ‘Barbie Girl’ in the Greta Gerwig film?

In this interview, Robbie – who acted in other films such as ‘The Wolf of Wall Street’, ‘Suicide Squad’, ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’, etc. – pointed out that, for her, it was essential that ‘Barbie Girl’ be part of the ‘Barbie’ soundtrack. “I was like, ‘Greta, how are we going to incorporate the song? We can’t make a Barbie movie and not wink at barbie girl. It has to be there.’”

YOU CAN SEE: ‘Barbie’ and ‘Oppenheimer’: funny trailer of the ‘Barbenheimer’ made with AI goes viral

Recall that Ulrich Møller-Jørgensen, representative of the Aqua singer, Lene Nystrøm, said during an interview with Variety that “the song will not be used for the film.” This is due to a dispute between the group and Mattel that originated from a lawsuit by the toy company against MCA Records, the firm in charge of distributing the piece of music in the United States.

Watch here the video clip of ‘Barbie World’

#Barbie #song #Barbie #Girl #included #movie #explanation