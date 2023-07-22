‘Barbenheimer’ is the term used by fans of ‘Barbie’ and ‘Oppenheimer’ to celebrate the premiere of both films, which will take place today, July 20, 2023, in all cinemas in our country. Because of this, and as usually happens with all films, critics have already released their first impressions of the works of Greta Gerwig and Christopher Nolan, respectively, and the consensus was majority: “Impressive!”.

What were the opinions on Rotten Tomatoes about ‘Barbie’ and ‘Oppenheimer’?

The American page, specialized in collecting the opinions of movie experts and fans, gave ‘Barbie’ a rating of 89%qualifying it as “fun” and with a “good script”, while ‘oppenheimer’ took a 93%receiving opinions such as “the best film of the year”, “the best script in Nolan’s career”, etc.

Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling play Barbie and Ken, respectively, in the film directed by Greta Gerwig. Photo: Warner Bros. Pictures

On the one hand, the film starring margot robbie and ryan gosling It was billed as “a visually stunning comedy, whose humor is cleverly complemented by subversive storytelling.” While for the footage starring cillian murphynoted that it “marks another gripping achievement from Christopher Nolan, who benefits from Murphy’s strong performance and stunning visual effects.”

What was said on IMDb about ‘Barbie’ and ‘Oppenheimer’?

For its part, the website dedicated to collecting information from the Internet related to movies was not far behind and also received the opinions of different experts, who gave the work of Greta Gerwig an average of 8 out of 10while at the work of Nolan the vast majority gave him a 10 out of 10that is, total perfection.

For critics, ‘Barbie’ was a “multifaceted exploration of feminism, consumerism and existentialism”, as well as “funny and surprisingly emotional” and “Greta Gerwig’s masterpiece”, on the other hand, some also praised Ryan Gosling’s performance as Ken.

Cillian Murphy as J. Robert Oppenheimer, American theoretical physicist known as the “father of the atomic bomb.” Photo: Universal Pictures

For ‘Oppenheimer’, the opinion was somewhat more unanimous, and that is that they considered that Nolan’s work in the direction and in the script, in addition to the performance of Cillian Murphy, make the film a “masterpiece”. Some others are bolder and consider that the footage has everything to be a serious candidate to win the Oscar in various categories and be a great success at the box office.

