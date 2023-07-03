Attention moviegoers! July holds some of the most anticipated releases of the year. In this scenario, “Barbie” (Greta Gerwig) and “Oppenheimer” (Christopher Nolan) star in the battle for the biggest box office of the season, since both productions open on the same July 20 and fans are divided.

Here we tell you what each movie is about so you can decide which one to watch on the big screen, in case you can’t enjoy both at the same time.

“Barbie”: the movie that revived Margot Robbie

Margot Robbie will give life to Barbie in the first live action tape of the popular doll. After being kicked out of Barbieland for not being a perfect-looking doll, Barbie sets off for the human world to find true happiness.

This film brought fame back to Robbie, who stopped making headlines after her participation as Harleey Quinn in the DC Extended Universe. “Barbie” will be a chance to kickstart her career and her fans couldn’t be more excited about her box office success.

“Oppenheimer”, Nolan’s most ambitious film

Christopher Nolan will release his new film, after several years without new projects. He assembled a great cast headed by Cillian Murphy and has a luxury production capable of recreating one of the most decisive moments in human history.

“Physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer works with a team of scientists during the Manhattan Project, which led to the development of the atomic bomb,” says its synopsis.

