In 2018, I traveled with three companions to a small island in the Quimbas archipelago, in Mozambique. Our goal was to explore it to investigate a population of monkeys (Cercopithecus mitis) who lived there, because we were primatology students and we had to do our master’s thesis.

I remember the emotion we felt when, after three months without a drop falling, the first rains arrived. The forest became greener, the trees filled with fruit and the monkeys had a break. The juveniles began to play and the females to give birth. Almost every morning, we discovered a new newborn baby.

One day, we were following one of these mothers, when we observed a behavior that caught our attention: there was a juvenile, whose sex we could not identify, who followed the mother insistently. He wanted to smell the baby, touch it, inspect its genitals, and sometimes even tried to steal it. When the mother wouldn’t let her, she would scream in frustration. Suddenly, she picked up a stone from the ground with one hand and, for a few minutes, carried it attached to her belly as mothers do with their babies.

Eight years earlier, primatologists Sonya Kahlenberg and Richard Wranham had published an article describing similar behavior in chimpanzees. Often in the Kibale Forest National Park, in Uganda, young chimpanzees hold stones or logs as if they were newborn babies. Sometimes they take these objects to the nest where they sleep and even build their own nest for them.

Caresses or balls

They reported that young females engaged in these behaviors significantly more frequently than males, up to three to four times as often. In addition, these were less delicate, since they often kicked the stone in the same way that they kick when playing with each other.

A possible explanation for this difference between the sexes is that females generally had a greater propensity to use objects, but this is not the case. Young males love to play with sticks and stones as weapons. Rather, the authors proposed that the differences could be due to a greater interest of females in practicing baby care. In fact, as soon as the female had her first calf, she didn’t act like that anymore.

There are also other reports of female primates playing with “dolls.” For example, in 2022, the famous primatologist and science writer Frans de Waal published a book titled Different: what primates teach us about gender (tusquets). The first chapter, which deals with how boys, girls and other primates play, begins with the following anecdote:

“One morning, through my binoculars, I saw Amberheading towards the island in a strange hunched posture, limping on one hand and two legs. With her other hand she clasped the head of a horsehair brush against her belly, just as a mother chimpanzee holds a newborn that is too small and weak to hold on by itself. Ambershe was an adolescent female from the Burgers Zoo chimpanzee colony. One of her caretakers must have left the brush behind, and Amberhe had removed the handle. Occasionally she would groom him and wander about with the brush perched on his rump, like a mother carrying a more grown offspring.”

In human infants we find a pattern similar to that in chimpanzees: girls play much more with dolls than boys, in all cultures. Undoubtedly, from a young age we learn that some activities are more socially approved for one gender or another, and children who play with dolls are often stigmatized. However, observations with primates indicate that there may also be a biological basis.

To verify this, in 2008 a an experiment at the Yerkes Research Center with macaques (mulatta macaca). 39 infants were given different objects to have fun. Some were toys commonly associated with boys, such as balls, tractors, and other objects with wheels, and others were doll-like stuffed animals that we usually associate with girls. The result was that, just like in humans, males preferred wheeled toys to stuffed animals, while females showed no preference.

This result is striking, especially if we take into account that macaques do not have this type of object in their natural habitat. In a large number of mammal species, each sex plays differently: males tend to play more dynamic and rougher than females. Therefore, it is possible that toys with wheels allowed macaques to develop this type of play better than stuffed animals.

If two young male macaques or chimpanzees play with a doll, the doll will most likely be destroyed. They will each grab one end and pull it in a fight for the item, showing who is the strongest. On the contrary, the females will tuck him in and inspect his genital area. They are more prone to care.

These differences in the type of game have also been observed in humans. Boys are more energetic and girls use narrative games more. Therefore, it is possible that boys and girls have different toys because they choose those that allow them to better develop their type of play. In 1982, a american study conducted a survey to find out the reasons why they chose toys. 55% talked about what they could do with these toys, compared to 1% who made reference to their gender.

Of course, this is not to say that your cultural environment does not affect you. One of the favorite toys of the macaques in the experiment was a miniature shopping cart, but this is not a popular toy among human children, probably because of the imagery associated with it.

It is important to clarify that we are speaking in general terms, there are always exceptions. For example, in utero exposure to sex hormones influences in preferences for toys. Girls with CAH, who secrete more androgens than normal, play more like boys and also choose typically masculine toys more often. This is so, even though from a young age they are encouraged to use supposedly feminine toys. Perhaps we adults have less power over the game of our sons and daughters than we think.

