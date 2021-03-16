In December, Barbie Vélez announced her marriage to Lucas Rodríguez, her boyfriend of four years. The participant of Famous Cut and Dressmaking (El Trece, Monday through Friday at 3 pm), will fulfill the dream of going through the altar with the particularity that it will be in the middle of a pandemic. Therefore, Barbie told why she made this decision and advanced all the details of the wedding that will be in September.

“A lot of people tell me why don’t you put it off for later”, He began by recounting the daughter of Nazarena Vélez in a series of Instagram stories. “My thought of a few months ago, today and tomorrow, is why leave it for tomorrow if I can do it today. Surely this is the new normal and what more beautiful than to celebrate a birthday, an anniversary, a marriage with your people, “continued the actress.

At the same time, Barbie clarified that will do the wedding complying with all the protocols and added: “Why leave something for tomorrow, you don’t know what will happen. You have to live today and if it makes you happy, that’s good ”,

Spurred on by a question and answer game with her more than 2 million followers, Barbie continued to give details of her big day. Regarding the number of guests at the celebration, the actress replied: “In my case we thought there were few people, we had in mind that it was a boy, intimate, with our most loved ones and closest friends, so it was not an impediment but it is a matter of consulting each classroom. They can write to each classroom and ask ”.

Although the couple has not yet defined whether the wedding will be day or night, they have already chosen that it will be in a room with an outdoor park. “We entered this place and it was an emotion that I cannot explain to you. It is very beautiful, it was the first place we saw, others we visited were divine but in this we felt something that is priceless. I am very excited, there is less left, I am nervous to talk about this topic”.

Barbie Vélez and Lucas Rodríguez. Photo: Instagram

Another question was about her wedding dress. “I will use two, one for entrance and reception and the second for this later at night or day. They will be white. Something crazy happened to me. I had a lot of screenshots on my cell phone and in the end, the one I chose was one of the first I had … I fell in love with that one, ”Velez said.

“I change my tastes from time to time, but I feel that something is happening to you, my friend who is getting married tried on the dress and fell in love, you try the dress and you feel it”, She added excitedly.

A few days ago, Barbie surprised with a radical look change: went from blonde to natural dark brown, as I used to wear a few years ago. “It is a change that I have been waiting for a long time, you cannot imagine how much. Although I love blonde, it was very cute, it requires a lot of care, and I am not that patient for those things. My hair grows very fast so it had grown roots every other day. I admire people who can be blonde all their lives because it is a lot of work, “explained Barbie regarding her decision before the wedding.

HA