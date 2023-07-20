The movie ‘Barbie’, directed by Greta Gerwig and starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, who will play Barbie and Ken, respectively, is close to its opening time in our country, which is why the Peruvian chain of cinemas UVK announced that it will give away this court July 20th to the people who attend with a look inspired by the film as a way of thanking the public for their preference.

What are the requirements to access the promotion?

The tape, which will last 114 minutes, that is, one hour and 54 minutes, is aimed at an audience over 13 years of age. Photo: Warner Bros. Pictures

To be part of one of the beneficiaries of this promotion you will only have to go to any of the headquarters of UVK (Platinum Panorama of Surco, El Agustino and San Martín, in Lima, and of Huacho, Ilo and Tumbes, in the provinces) with more than two pink items in your outfit. In addition, you will have to show your UVK ticket to any ‘Barbie’ premiere show at the chocolate shop and you will be able to take a small court totally free.

How long will the promotion to access the free field be valid?

The promotion will start the day of the premiere of ‘Barbie’, that is, on July 20, 2023, and will only be valid for the first 200 people per location who meet all the previously mentioned requirements. If you want to get tickets for the function and be able to access the promotion, you can enter the UVK website and choose the time that is to your liking.

“In this way, we want to thank the preference of our customers who will come to see this long-awaited premiere in all UVK cinemas. We are committed to providing you with the best experience and variety in our gastronomic offer. Recently, we have expanded our menu with the opening of our Platino Restobar in Surco, a cozy place where you will find a variety of signature cocktails, as well as appetizers to enjoy with friends and family before or after watching a movie,” said Angy Solís, head of marketing for the chain.

