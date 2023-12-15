Beating the best picture Oscar winners Everything Everywhere at the Same Time (2022) and The Shape of Water (2018), which earned 14 nominations at the Critics Choice, the movie Barbie will reach the awards presented by the critics association of the United States and Canada with 18 nominations. A historical record that positions the film starring and produced by Margot Robbie as a favorite.

The film, a satire on the creation of the famous doll and the impact it has had on generations of men and women, is nominated for best picture, director, actress (Robbie), supporting actor (Ryan Gosling), supporting actress (America Ferrera) and three mentions for original song: 'Dance the Night' by Dua Lipa, 'I'm Just Ken' (sung by Gosling) and 'What Was I Made For' by Billie Eilish.

In second place among the candidates was Oppenheimer and Poor Things with 13. The Moon Killers earned 12 nominations. They will compete for best film with American Fiction, Maestro, Past Lives, Saltburn, The Color Purple and The Holdovers.

Gerwig. Nominated for an Oscar for best direction for Lady Bird. Photo: diffusion

On the other hand, in the category of best non-English language film, The Snow Society by Juan Antonio Bayona was nominated, along with the French film Anatomy of a Fall, by Justine Triet.

Greta Gerwig would be nominated for an Oscar again

She is the filmmaker of the year for critics. Barbie grossed $1.4 billion at the global box office Gerwig began her career as an actress and has also made films closer to indie, such as Lady Bird, which earned her a historic Oscar nomination as director. Yesterday they announced that she will chair the jury of the Cannes Film Festival.

“I love movies, I love making them, I love watching them, I love talking about them. As a cinephile, Cannes has always been the pinnacle of what can be the universal language of cinema. Being in a vulnerable place, in a dark room full of strangers, watching a new movie is my favorite place. I feel stunned, excited and honored to be president of the jury. “I can’t wait to see what journeys are in store for all of us!” she said in a statement.

