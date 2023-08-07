Barbie, the movie with Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, it totaled cash For one billion dollars: an extraordinary result for the film directed by Greta Gerwig, which, moreover, was the Warner Bros. production able to reach that figure fastest ever.
Considering this year alone, Barbie has been the second movie to make a billion dollars in receipts after Super Mario Bros. the film, another big surprise. It therefore seems that cinemas are still able to grind such numbers, provided of course that the product is valid.
A particular project
As mentioned at the beginning, Margot Robbiewho produced Barbie himself, pitched the project to backers as a film capable of reaching the billion-dollar mark, and apparently he was right.
On its U.S. theatrical debut, the film grossed $155 million, making it a mark the best debut ever for a production directed by a woman and surpassing in this case the 153 million dollars of Captain Marvel.
