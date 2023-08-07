Barbie, the movie with Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, it totaled cash For one billion dollars: an extraordinary result for the film directed by Greta Gerwig, which, moreover, was the Warner Bros. production able to reach that figure fastest ever.

Considering this year alone, Barbie has been the second movie to make a billion dollars in receipts after Super Mario Bros. the film, another big surprise. It therefore seems that cinemas are still able to grind such numbers, provided of course that the product is valid.