Director Greta Gerwig: «I remember well when I was a little girl and growing up I felt embarrassed with my body»

Warning, spoilers: if you haven’t seen the movie «Barbie» don’t read on.

“I’m here to see my gynecologist,” says Barbie (Margot Robbie) to a secretary at a doctor’s office. The film ends like this, in a funny and surprising way. The sentence makes it clear that Barbie has become a real woman, explained director Greta Gerwig. Visiting the gynecologist means stopping being an “asexual” doll and becoming a full-fledged human. Starting from first important medical visit in a girl’s life.

"Barbie does it too" Greta Gerwig told a Use Today: «I remember well when I was a little girl etccoming out I felt embarrassed with my body. I was so ashamed that I couldn't even describe it. So much so that I wanted to hide everything. So seeing Margot say what she says with that big smile of hers is like "ok, if I can give girls that feeling of 'Barbie does it too', then there are both fun and excitement"». So after her bumpy ride to being human, viewers leave Barbie in a crucial moment at the end of the film: it is not the beginning of an extraordinary work as an astronaut, nor the victory of a Nobel prize: it is a visit to the gynecologist.

Reproductive health “Why is something as ordinary as a doctor’s visit so important to the final scene of the film?” wonders Madeline Holcombe della Cnn

. It is a metaphor ofentry into femininity? The reporter asked Leana Wen, a medical analyst at the Cnn, emergency physician and professor of health care policy and management at George Washington University. «Reproductive health is not yet considered part of total well-being Wen explains. This applies not only to people of childbearing age, but also to those who are in menopause. Much more needs to be done for reproductive health by increasing investment in research and medical care.’

First visit at age 13-15 "Seeing Barbie go to the gynecologist normalize the experience – continues the expert -, helps to understand that reproductive health is an integral part of general health. Every girl, every woman, and anyone with female reproductive organs should have regular checkups. According to the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, adolescents should have their first gynecological visit between the ages of 13 and 15. It is a general prevention visit, in which the doctor begins to establish a relationship of trust with the patient. The internal pelvic exam is usually not done unless there are specific symptoms, such as pain. If the patient has not yet done so the papillomavirus (HPV) vaccinea leading cause of cervical cancer, will also be proposed. Visits should be annual for prevention and screening, but may be more frequent in case of problems".