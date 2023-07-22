The PREMIERE of ‘Barbie’ and ‘oppenheimer’ It hit theaters, and it was the success that many predicted; however, fans of ‘Barbenheimer’ they are still waiting to find out which of the two films emerged victorious and outperformed the other. Despite the fact that they have barely been released for a day, the first figures of the box office collection of the films directed by Greta Gerwig and Christopher Nolan.

In addition, although both films were highly anticipated this 2023, only one managed to sweep, for the moment, with the box office in USA. However, the real winners are the fans, who have enjoyed two good movies in theaters.

‘Barbie’ vs. ‘Oppenheimer’: who leads the box office?

The ‘Barbenheimer’ already has a winner. Photo: CNN

As reported by the Deadline portal, ‘Barbie’ was crowned the film with the highest grossing at the box office during its preview and surpassed ‘Oppenheimer’, despite the fact that on Rotten Tomatoes the film starring Barbie cillian murphy got a score of 93%, with opinions such as “the best script in Nolan’s career”; while the production of margot robbiea rating of89%with comments that it has “a good script”.

How much did ‘Barbie’ gross at the preview?

‘Barbie’ managed to raise a large sum of money during its preview in the United States. Photo: Warner Bros.

The live action of ‘Barbie’starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, has managed to raise the sum of $22.3 millionan amount that far exceeds ‘oppenheimer’which reached $10.5 millionin United States. These figures led to the name of the movie with the blonde doll as “the best preview of the summer” in the North American country.

On the other hand, the Warner Bros. production not only surpassed its strong rival ‘Oppenheimer’, but has managed to raise an even higher amount than ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ (17.5 million dollars), with which it is positioned as the film with the best grossing in its preview so far this year.

