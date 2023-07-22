The film directed by Greta Gerwig, ‘Barbie’, has not only been a total success in Peru, but also in several countries around the world. One of those cases is Mexicowhere the film managed to position itself as the highest grossing so far in 2023 and got approximately one and a half million people to attend movie theaters to see Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling play the famous Barbie and Ken dolls, respectively, on just their first day of release.

How much did ‘Barbie’ gross in movie theaters in Mexico?

According to the National Chamber of the Film Industry (Canacine), ‘Barbie’ raised an impressive amount of 107 million pesos, that is, close to 6 million 300,000 dollars, after having sold 1.5 million tickets on its first day on the billboard. This was due to the great euphoria among Mexicans, who sold out all the pre-sale shows a week before its official premiere.

‘Barbie’ is the highest-grossing film in several countries around the world so far in 2023. Photo: Warner Bros. Pictures

And, as happened in other countries, ‘Barbie’ beat ‘Oppenheimer’ at the box office, a film directed by Christopher Nolan that premiered on the same day, which collected 15.5 million pesos, which means just over 910,000 US dollars, after 189,000 people went to see it on the day of its release.

How did ‘Barbie’ fare in other parts of the world?

The footage inspired by the famous doll was also a complete success in other nations. For example, in Peru it became the best premiere of the year after surpassing ‘Transformers: Rise of the Beasts’, since it summoned close to 220,000 spectators during its first day. However, this figure could rise if the official data is updated.

On the other hand, in the United States, “Barbie” managed to get the sum of 22.3 million dollars, an amount achieved only in its preview, and also made it the highest-grossing film during its first day in that territory so far this year. In this way, he surpassed ‘Guardians of the Galaxy 3’which amassed the sum of 17.5 million.

