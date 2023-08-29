The cinema hit Barbie set another record on Monday. With a worldwide revenue of 1.342 billion dollars (about 1.24 billion euros) to date, it is the most successful film from the film studio Warner Bros., reports trade magazine The Hollywood Reporter.

Barbie passes the eighth and final part of Harry Pottermovie series, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2, which in 2011 brought in just a little less. Only sixteen films have made more money in the past. Barbie is expected to include this week The Super Mario Bros. Movie passes and thus becomes the highest grossing film of 2023.

In American cinemas, Barbie is already the most successful film of the year with a turnover of almost $ 600 million. The film by director Greta Gerwig is a great success all over the world. In the comedy, the main character, played by Margot Robbie, finds out that besides Barbie land, there is a real world where men and women are not equal. See also Saudi Arabia opens airspace to all airlines

