In ‘Barbie,’ Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling shine in their portrayals of the iconic couple, Barbie and Ken. The film, directed by Greta Gerwig, has been a resounding success at the box office and has positioned itself as one of the most outstanding releases of the year. Given the impressive performance in the collection and the VIRAL phenomenon that the plot has become, thousands are waiting to see it ONLINE in STREAMING. Will it be possible? In the following lines, we tell you more details.

Where to SEE the movie ‘Barbie’?

Currently, ‘Barbie’ can be SEE in all cinemas around the world. The film has already been reaping great records for its director and her cast as its exposure extends in theaters.

Where to SEE ‘Barbie’ 2023 ONLINE FOR FREE?

For now, ‘Barbie’ can only be enjoyed in theaters. The film with Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling has not yet reached STREAMING, but it isIts ONLINE launch is expected to take place through HBO Max.

When can ‘Barbie’ 2023 be seen on STREAMING?

The premiere of ‘Barbie’ on HBO Max will depend a lot on its performance in theaters and on how much Warner Bros. wants to extend its stay in theaters.

As an example, ‘The Batman’ arrived on the platform 45 days after its arrival in theaters, while ‘Dune’ was released in streaming six weeks after its debut on the big screen. Taking those data into account, It is estimated that ‘Barbie’ will arrive on HBO Max in early September.

‘Barbie’ stars Margot Robbie in the role of the iconic doll. Photo: Warner Bros.

What is the movie ‘Barbie’ about?

In the idyllic world of Barbieland, where the life of Barbie (played by Margot Robbie) seems perfect, filled with music, color and grand parties, every day feels like the best. But in the midst of this apparent perfection, Barbie begins to ask herself uncomfortable questions, questions that do not fit with the reality behind that ideal world in which she and the other Barbies have been living.

Barbie makes an amazing discovery: she realizes that she can put her heels on the ground and walk flat-footed. Inspired by this revelation, she decides to slip into flats and embark on an exciting adventure into the real world. Accompanied by her faithful companion Ken (played by Ryan Gosling), together they go on a journey to discover what reality is like outside of Barbieland.

However, their escape does not go unnoticed by the CEO of Mattel (played by Will Ferrell), who will do everything possible to prevent a catastrophe and return Barbie to her toy box, before things get out of hand.

