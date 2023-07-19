Barbie certainly needs no introduction. On March 9, 1959 the Mattel markets the lady’s idea with great fanfare Ruth Handler, creating the first doll in the shape of a woman: the success was resounding from the first year, and made the fortune of Mrs. Handler and the company. Today, Warner Bros. trust the director Greta Gerwigthe goal of making Margot Robbie And Ryan Gosling the Barbie and Ken in the flesh that the whole world will celebrate. Let’s see how the film fared with our spoiler-free review.

She is Barbie. He just Ken.

Barbie (Margot Robbie) lives in Barbie Land, in her own Barbie’s Dream Mansion: every day is the “perfect day” in which she gets up, greets her neighbors (also Barbies but in different versions), takes a shower, gets dressed, has breakfast and goes out with her Chevrolet Corvette C1 Convertible 1950sstrictly rose (for green lovers, don’t worry: the car doesn’t have an engine, after all it’s a doll’s car).

Barbie’s day continues with various appointments, greetings to Ken (Ryan Gosling) at the beach and an evening of fun with the whole country, culminating with a girls themed pajama party. Everything seems to flow divinely, until something changes in the perfect life of our “Stereotypical Barbie” (you know, the one who when they say “think of a Barbie” comes to your mind instantly? Well, she is the stereotype): the protagonist begins to have bad depressive thoughts and suddenly her feet are no longer perfect for heels but flat.

We stop here on the plot, giving you the opportunity to discover the rest in the cinema, so as not to spoil surprises and twists. The general plot of the film is as simple as it is complex: on the one hand there is some criticism of the modern worldinitially veiled and then revealed, on the other hand, a sort of manifesto for women’s rightssloppy and deliberately feminist (in the sense that she can’t even be a feminist in the right way, as she would like). Ken is reduced to a caricature of the scenenot considered by Barbie, the toy feels useless and meaningless, and this creates a profound contrast in the film.

You can be anything you want

Barbie invites women to think they can be anything: the messagehowever strong and important it may be, is crushed into banality and stereotype (curious how this word is recurring) del “I don’t need a man to live”, permissible but sexist and biased ideology. Margot Robbie is, as always, unique: her ability to smile and cry at the same time it’s something exceptional, the actress plays the doll perfectly (and not that there was any doubt about it).

Ryan Gosling plays a dual and complex role, introverted in many senses and very difficultalthough at first glance it may appear sober and easy: Ken in fact lives For fulfill his dream of love and sharing with Barbie, apparently a utopian dream, which leads the character to melt inside, in one kaleidoscopic self-destruct spiral combined with the discovery of a dystopian and wrong patriarchy, however unrelated to the nature of the anti-hero we face.

Greta Gerwig’s film it has more plot holes than a moth-eaten waistcoat: it starts in one way, then changes towards a direction of criticism of the real world, and finally it turns out to be the banal emancipation of a woman who doesn’t know exactly what she wants from life but who, with her strength, will make it happen. What? We don’t know!

Barbie is dotted with sometimes funny, sometimes ridiculous and silly jokes, aimed at breaking the basic theme sounds like a feminist manifesto that tries to hit the male world, with poor basic results.

Don’t worry it’s just a game

Ultimately, Barbie is a toy to be sold, and that counts, at least for Mattel. The company produced the film and has certainly not spared jokes about itself, proving to be capable of laughing at themselves (provided they get paid). Net of plot issues, facts of inexplicable characters as Allanwhich seems to be unique and without a specific meaning, a voiceover that we don’t know who it is, and much more, Barbie doesn’t convince at all.

Artistically speaking, the film is excellent: scenes and props faithfully reproduce the perfect play scenario that any little girl would have dreamed of as a child: the pink Dream House, the pink car, the fake swimming pool with inflatables, and even the refrigerator, complete with a sticker to reproduce the food and only the door leaf full of moving elements. The idea of ​​the game in Barbie Land is faithfully reproduced and you breathe like background air.

However the script does not need to be plausible, it is clear, we are talking about Barbie, yet on the one hand the film goes out of its way to take itself seriouslyon the other hand we are faced with paper boats and space rockets drawn to then make a joke about it, as if the viewer does not have the tools to discern what is happening. Barbie it seems three separate filmsput Together only since title and without a coherent logic, to the point that it begins with a story, tells us another in the middle and ends in the most absurd way one can think of.

You will forget the film the day after seeing it or at least you will remember that yes, a film about her was also released in 2023, but probably if they asked you what it’s about, you wouldn’t know how to answer.