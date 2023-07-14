One of the most anticipated films of recent times, “Barbie”, is very close to its release date and fans are eager to know what the adaptation of the story of the famous Barbie doll will be like. mattel to the big screen. In fact, the first critics expressed great surprise and praised the work of those in charge, since they would have achieved a “fun and feminist touch” plot.

For this reason, in the following note we will give you all the information about the film, which promises to be a hit at the box office and become the favorite of the public.

Watch the trailer for “Barbie”

When will the premiere of “Barbie”?

The film, directed by Greta Gerwigand which is based on the iconic Mattel doll, will hit all theaters around the world on July 20, 2023, same release date as another film highly acclaimed by critics such as “Oppenheimer.” In fact, the protagonists of both films, Margot Robbie and Cillian Murphy, have had mutual words of support and asked the public to attend the cinemas to see both productions.

How long will the movie be?

The feature film, which will be distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures, will last 114 minutes, that is, 1 hour and 54 minutes. In addition, contrary to what one might believe, it will not be aimed at the general public, but rather for people over 13 years of age, this because the theme that will be played is not suitable for children.

What will “Barbie” be about?

Barbie (Margot Robbie) leads an ideal life in Barbieland, everything is perfect there, with great parties full of music and color, and every day is the best day. However, Barbie begins to ask herself some questions, rather uncomfortable questions that do not fit with the idyllic world in which she and the other Barbies live.

Margot Robbie (“The Wolf of Wall Street”) will play the iconic doll, while Ryan Gosling (“La la land”) will play Ken. Photo: Warner Bros. Pictures

When Barbie realizes that she can put her heels on the ground and have flat feet, she decides to put on some shoes without heels and travel to the real world. Her partner Ken (Ryan Gosling) will go with her and together they will discover what the world is really like. Of course, when the CEO of Mattel (Will Ferrell) finds out that Barbie has escaped from Barbieland, he will avoid catastrophe at all costs and will want to put this toy doll back in a box.

What is the cast of actors of “Barbie”?

Margot Robbie as Barbie

Ryan Gosling as Ken

Will Ferrell as CEO of Mattel

America Ferrera as Gloria

Michael Cera as Allan

Kate McKinnon as Rare Barbie

Issa Rae as President Barbie

Emma Mackey as Physical Barbie

Dua Lipa as Mermaid Barbie

Kingsley Ben-Adir as Ken

Simu Liu as Ken

John Cena as Ken Newt

