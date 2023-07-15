The movie of “Barbie”starring margot robbie and ryan gosling, is close to being released worldwide. This blockbuster directed by the Oscar-winning director Greta Gerwig is generating great expectations and, therefore, we want to tell you in the following note when it will reach Dominican Republic so you don’t miss it.

When will “Barbie” be released in the Dominican Republic?

“Barbie” is scheduled to be launched in the Dominican Republic on July 20, 2023, one day earlier than in the United States. In this way, viewers will be able to enjoy the film without fear of early plot revelations.

What is the “Barbie” movie about?

“After being expelled from Barbieland for not being a perfect-looking doll, Barbie leaves for the human world to find true happiness,” is the only thing that indicates the official synopsis of the film. However, it is known that “Barbie” will be a romantic comedy based on what was the toy line ofmattelbut with a different twist and not aimed at children.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zh4KhVSMwtQ&ab_channel=WarnerBros.PicturesLatinoam%C3%A9rica

What is the cast of “Barbie”?

The actors who are confirmed to give life to characters in the “Barbie” film are:

Margot Robbie- Barbie

Ryan Gosling- Ken

Greta Gerwig

Will Ferrell

Emma MacKey

simu liu

michael cera

kate mckinnon

America Ferrera

Dua Lipa.

“Barbie,” directed by Greta Gerwig, promises to be the biggest box office hit of 2023. Photo: Warner Bros. Pictures

“Barbie”: what is the duration of the film?

The movie of “Barbie”produced by Warner Bros. Pictures, It will last 114 minutes, equivalent to one hour and 54 minutes.. It is important to note that, unlike what you might expect, your target audience will not be the general public, but It will be classified for people over 13 years of age.. This is due to the nature of the topic addressed, which It is not appropriate for child viewers.

