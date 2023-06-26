Xbox, along with Warner Bros. Pictures and Mattel, is bringing exclusive Barbie content to Forza Horizon 5.

Forza Horizon 5 players will be gifted two cars inspired by the upcoming Barbie film – a classic 1956 Chevrolet Corvette EV Corvette, driven by Margot Robbie’s Barbie (see image above), and a 2022 GMC Hummer EV Pickup as favored by Ryan Gosling’s Ken.

Both cars can be downloaded from Forza Horizon 5’s in-game Message Center. They will then appear in your garage, ready for you to hit the road (or track).

"Bringing Barbie's signature flair to our gaming platform, we're honoring all that there is to love about this iconic role model: her persevering optimism, wide-ranging career journey and never-ending capacity for self-discovery," a blog post on this collaboration reads.









Additionally, Microsoft debuted a rather eye-catching Barbie-inspired Xbox Series S along with interchangeable controller faceplates that have been designed after “Barbie and Ken’s distinct on-screen outfits”. We are talking tassels and sparkles.

“From her DreamHouse to her dream closet, Barbie’s iconic style is unmatched,” Xbox proclaimed with the accompanying image.

There will be the chance to win this Series S, which has been custom built into Barbie’s DreamHouse, for yourself. Keep your eye on Xbox’s Twitter feed and its Microsoft Rewards program from 10th July to find out more.



You can read more about Microsoft’s collaboration with Barbie, including Xbox Barbie dolls and its upcoming video about careers in gaming “with a Barbie touch”, here.