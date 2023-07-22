‘Barbie’ made its long-awaited PREMIERE in all theaters in Peru and it seems to be the success that was predicted. Now, the fans who have been delighted with the film can not wait to see it again, so they are asking that it arrive soon on streaming platforms, especially Netflix, which is one of the most popular among moviegoers.

For this reason, in this note we will tell you from when you can see ‘Barbie’, the film starring Margot Robbie (Barbie) and Ryan Gosling (Ken), which is causing a furor around the world.

‘Barbie’, live action: when does the movie premiere on Netflix?

because the movie ‘Barbie’ it was just released Thursday, July 20, 2023, It cannot yet be seen on streaming platforms, since it must first leave the theater billboards. For this reason, until now, the only option to see the live action of the famous Mattel doll is to go to movie theaters.

On the other hand, and to the disappointment of many, the movie ‘Barbie’ belongs to the production company Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.therefore, the premiere of the live action directed by Greta Gerwig via streaming will officially be given first in HBO Maxthe streaming platform of said company.

How long will ‘Barbie’ be in theaters?

The average time a movie stays on theaters is 45 days; however, depending on your demand, this time can be shortened or extended; Therefore, in the case of ‘Barbie’, its premiere on streaming platforms could be extended as it is a tape with great reception from the public.

