With its premiere on July 20, ‘Barbie’, Greta Gerwig’s film with Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling will not only stay on the big screen, but will also debut in the world of streaming. Mattel’s doll film will leave its comfort zone, called Warner Bros, and will be officially hosted by HBO Max. The US platform will be the first to have ‘Barbie’ in your catalog.

‘Barbie’ is already in theaters and has been breaking the box office as expected. Photo: Indiehoy

When can you SEE STREAMING ‘Barbie’?

The live action of ‘Barbie’, As it belongs to Warner Bros, it will premiere on HBO Max. Although it is true that until today the exact date on which the tape will be released on the streaming platform is not known, it is estimated that it would be in the month of September of this year. Likewise, this will be done progressively and according to how the public responds in its first weekend with the box office.

‘Barbie’ will reach the world of streaming and the first to release it will be HBO Max. Photo: The Spanish

How did ‘Barbie’ do at the box office upon its release?

The movie of ‘Barbie’ It has been breaking with the box office and is classified as one of the best films of the year to achieve a significant financial figure. In the same way, they compare it with ‘Batman’, a feature film that at the time came to collect 770 million dollars, a figure that marked an important milestone in the history of cinema.

The advantage you have ‘Barbie’ above ‘Batman’ is that this year is very different from what it was in 2022. Only on the day of its premiere, it raised 20 million dollars in the North American country, with three days remaining to be able to get the remaining 150 million if it wants to catch up with the Dark Knight movie.

On the part of the feature film team, led by Greta Gerwig, he has high expectations for the film, since the project is destined to raise 1000 million dollars.

Official trailer in Spanish of the movie ‘Barbie’

