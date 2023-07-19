We are just one day away from the world premiere of ‘Barbie’, the film directed by Greta Gerwig that hopes to break the box office in the different countries in which it will be released. In Peru, apparently it will not be the exception because in recent weeks the doll fever has been experiencing Barbie and people won’t want to fall victim to spoilers. Here we tell you all the details about the tape and where to see it in theaters Cinemark, cineplanet and Cinépolis.

When does ‘Barbie’ premiere in Peru?

‘Barbie’, starring Margot Robbie and with actors within the cast of the likes of Ryan Gosling, opens this July 20 in Peru, one day before the launch in the United States. It should be remembered that the live action is aimed at people over 13 years of age.

In which Cineplanet venues can you see ‘Barbie’?

The pre-sale has already started and the venues of cineplanet they are not oblivious to it. ‘Barbie’ It can be seen in all the available offices that the company has nationwide. The hours to watch the film range from 5 pm to 11.20 pm Here we detail the places where you can go to enjoy the film.

CP Alcazar

CP Arequipa Mall Plaza

CP Arequipa Paseo Central

CP Arequipa Real Plaza

CP Brazil

CP Cajamarca

CP Inca Trails

CP Canto Grande

CP Center

CP Civic Center

CP Chiclayo Mall Aventura

CP Chiclayo Real Plaza

CP Commas

Zip Code Cusco

CP El Pole

CP Civil Guard Chorrillos

CP Huancayo Real Plaza

CP Huánuco Real Plaza

PC La Molina

CP Lurin

CP Mall del Sur

North PC

CP Piura

CP Piura Real Plaza

CP Spring

CP Pro

CP Pucallpa

CP Puno

Puruchuco CP

CP Risso

CP Salaverry

CP San Borja

CP San Miguel

CP Santa Clara

CP Santa Clara Qhatu Plaza

CP Tacna

CP Trujillo Downtown

CP Trujillo Real Plaza

CP Window

CP Villa El Salvador

CP Villa Maria del Triunfo

Margot Robbie, 33-year-old actress, plays Barbie in the film directed by Greta Gerwig. Photo: Vogue Spain

In which Cinépolis venues can you see ‘Barbie’?

In the case of Cinépolis, the film will be released in all its available venues nationwide. The range of hours in to see ‘Barbie’ They range from 1 pm to 11.15 pm Here we show you which places You can go watch the Mattel doll film.

Cinepolis Larcomar

Cinepolis Plaza Norte

Cinepolis Santa Anita

Cinepolis Pucallpa

Cinepolis Arequipa Center

In which Cinemark venues can you see ‘Barbie’?

In Cinemarkthe live action of ‘Barbie’ It will be available at the following venues and with a schedule that goes from 1 pm to 11.20 pm These are the establishments where you can enjoy it in all the country.

Cinemark Angamos

Cinemark Gamarra

Cinemark Jockey Plaza

Cinemark Plaza Lima South

Cinemark Bellavista

Cinemark San Miguel

Cinemark Lambramani (Arequipa)

Cinemark Mall Aventura Plaza Arequipa

Huancayo Cinema

Huanuco Cinema

Cinemark Piura

Cinemark Mall Plaza Trujillo.

