We are just one day away from the world premiere of ‘Barbie’, the film directed by Greta Gerwig that hopes to break the box office in the different countries in which it will be released. In Peru, apparently it will not be the exception because in recent weeks the doll fever has been experiencing Barbie and people won’t want to fall victim to spoilers. Here we tell you all the details about the tape and where to see it in theaters Cinemark, cineplanet and Cinépolis.
When does ‘Barbie’ premiere in Peru?
‘Barbie’, starring Margot Robbie and with actors within the cast of the likes of Ryan Gosling, opens this July 20 in Peru, one day before the launch in the United States. It should be remembered that the live action is aimed at people over 13 years of age.
YOU CAN SEE: Is ‘Barbie’ suitable for children? This is your AGE RATING and why it is NOT for everyone
In which Cineplanet venues can you see ‘Barbie’?
The pre-sale has already started and the venues of cineplanet they are not oblivious to it. ‘Barbie’ It can be seen in all the available offices that the company has nationwide. The hours to watch the film range from 5 pm to 11.20 pm Here we detail the places where you can go to enjoy the film.
- CP Alcazar
- CP Arequipa Mall Plaza
- CP Arequipa Paseo Central
- CP Arequipa Real Plaza
- CP Brazil
- CP Cajamarca
- CP Inca Trails
- CP Canto Grande
- CP Center
- CP Civic Center
- CP Chiclayo Mall Aventura
- CP Chiclayo Real Plaza
- CP Commas
- Zip Code Cusco
- CP El Pole
- CP Civil Guard Chorrillos
- CP Huancayo Real Plaza
- CP Huánuco Real Plaza
- PC La Molina
- CP Lurin
- CP Mall del Sur
- North PC
- CP Piura
- CP Piura Real Plaza
- CP Spring
- CP Pro
- CP Pucallpa
- CP Puno
- Puruchuco CP
- CP Risso
- CP Salaverry
- CP San Borja
- CP San Miguel
- CP Santa Clara
- CP Santa Clara Qhatu Plaza
- CP Tacna
- CP Trujillo Downtown
- CP Trujillo Real Plaza
- CP Window
- CP Villa El Salvador
- CP Villa Maria del Triunfo
YOU CAN SEE: The “Peruvian Barbie”? Suzy Díaz surprises by appearing dressed as the doll in a viral video
In which Cinépolis venues can you see ‘Barbie’?
In the case of Cinépolis, the film will be released in all its available venues nationwide. The range of hours in to see ‘Barbie’ They range from 1 pm to 11.15 pm Here we show you which places You can go watch the Mattel doll film.
- Cinepolis Larcomar
- Cinepolis Plaza Norte
- Cinepolis Santa Anita
- Cinepolis Pucallpa
- Cinepolis Arequipa Center
In which Cinemark venues can you see ‘Barbie’?
In Cinemarkthe live action of ‘Barbie’ It will be available at the following venues and with a schedule that goes from 1 pm to 11.20 pm These are the establishments where you can enjoy it in all the country.
- Cinemark Angamos
- Cinemark Gamarra
- Cinemark Jockey Plaza
- Cinemark Plaza Lima South
- Cinemark Bellavista
- Cinemark San Miguel
- Cinemark Lambramani (Arequipa)
- Cinemark Mall Aventura Plaza Arequipa
- Huancayo Cinema
- Huanuco Cinema
- Cinemark Piura
- Cinemark Mall Plaza Trujillo.
#Barbie #PREMIERE #Peru #Cineplanet #Cinemark #Cinépolis #theaters
Leave a Reply