‘Barbie’ in live action, which will star Margot Robie and Ryan Gosling, opens this week in several Latin American countries. The film directed by Greta Gerwig it is a strong candidate to lead the box office around the world; For this reason, we recommend that you do not miss the premiere to avoid possible spoilers. Next, we show you all the information you need to know about in which cinemas and their respective venues you can see ‘Barbie‘ in Mexico.
When does ‘Barbie’ premiere in Mexico?
The ‘Barbie’ movie in live action opens in Mexico on Thursday July 20one day before its launch in the neighboring country, the United States.
Where to see ‘Barbie’ in theaters in Mexico?
So far, it is known that ‘Barbie’ is available in Cinépolis and cinemexthe main film companies in Mexico, in which the pre-sale of tickets for the live action of the Mattel doll has already begun.
In which Cinépolis venues can you see ‘Barbie’?
Regarding the Cinépolis venues in Mexico, ‘Barbie’ will be released in all available theaters in the Mexican states. The hours to see the film range from 10:00 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Below are the cities with the largest number of Cinépolis:
- acapulco
- aguascalientes
- cancun
- Juarez City
- Mexico City
- Chihuahua
- culiacan
- Guadalajara
- Lion
- Merida
- mexicali
- Monterey
- Morelia
- Perinorte-Cuautitlán
- Puebla
- Queretaro
- San Luis Potosi
- Tijuana
- Toluca
- veracruz
In which Cinemex venues can you see ‘Barbie’?
In the case of the Cinemex headquarters in Mexico where ‘Barbie’ can be seen, the film will be released in all its available theaters. These are the cities where Cinemex has a complex:
- Mexico City
- Monterey
- Jalisco
- aguascalientes
- lower california
- campeche
- Chiapas
- Chihuahua
- Coahuila
- Colima
- Durango
- Mexico state
- Guanajuato
- Warrior
- Gentleman
- Michoacan
- Morelos
- Nayarit
- oaxaca
- Puebla
- Queretaro
- Quintana Roo
- San Luis Potosi
- sinaloa
- sonorous
- Tabasco
- Tamaulipas
- Tlaxcala
- veracruz
- Yucatan
- zacatecas
