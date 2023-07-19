The long-awaited premiere of ‘Barbie’, one of the most important films of the month of July, will finally be released on the big screen. The Greta Gerwing-directed film hopes to break the box office in its first week of release. In Peru, apparently, it will do so, with all the fever ‘Barbie’ What has been happening in recent weeks, Peruvians will not miss the opportunity to see the Mattel doll. Here, we tell you when the pre-sale of the tickets starts and how you can buy them at Cinemark.

‘Barbie’ opens this July 20 in Peru. Photo: Warnes Bros. Picture

When is the release date of ‘Barbie’ in Peru?

The calendar marks this July 20 as the premiere date, in which you can enjoy the fun adaptation that has had ‘Barbie’ from cartoon to “real life”. There are more than 50 animated films that Matell’s doll tells and that this time it will last almost two hours.

‘Barbie’ the movie, directed by Greta Gerwing, is played by Margot Robbie. Photo: Warner Bros. Picture

How much are the price of tickets at Cinemark?

Cinemark It has three types of rooms. The price of tickets for the regular rooms have a cost from 20.90 soles for children and adults over 60 years of age. While generals cost 25.90 soles. Likewise, there are also PRIME roomswhich for the disabled costs 21.40 solesfor children and over 60 years 26.10 soles and the general 27.60 soles. On the other hand, there is the D-BOX roomthe tickets are general and cost 37.50 soles.

How to buy tickets at Cinemark?

In order to purchase tickets to see ‘Barbie’ you have two ways The first is to buy tickets at Cinemark ONLINE, accessing the official website of Cinemark, in which you can choose which room you want to go to, time, date, place and even the combos to enjoy the movie. In case, you want to acquire it physically, you can approach any Cinemark that is close to your home and purchase tickets.

Official trailer of ‘Barbie’ the movie 2023

