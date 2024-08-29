This version of the Barbie phone will be arriving in the United States in October and features improvements compared to the version available in Europe.

Changes include more RAM and storage, a better camera, a Qualcomm chipset, and Wi-Fi (802.11 b/g/n) connectivity and a USB-C cable. The battery capacity is the same, and the displays and size are also the same.

The Barbie phone is pink and very practical

HMD’s new Barbie phone features the Qualcomm 215 chip running KaiOS 3.1, instead of the Shanghai-made Unisoc chip running the base S30+ OS. Inside are 512MB of RAM and 4GB of storage, a significant upgrade from the 64/128MB of the global version. However, both support a microSD of up to 32GB.

Another major change for the US Barbie phone is the flip camera, which has a 5MP sensor, instead of the basic VGA one. In short, this is a Nokia 2780 Flip in Barbie colors.

One thing that does change is Bluetooth 4.2, instead of Bluetooth 5.0, but it does have Wi-Fi and GPS/AGPS support, connectivity that is not available on the global variant.

The Barbie phone is priced at $129 just over 2,500 pesos and will be officially launched on October 1st reservations are now available.

