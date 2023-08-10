It surprised me that a film as conservative and self-indulgent as Barbie was labeled as a transgressor and even as a “bomb against the patriarchy” and a friend who works with adolescents enlightened me: we are regressing. He knows it, he deals daily with the reaffirmation of roles that we thought were outdated. That explains why there are those who are moved by America Ferrera’s speech while it made me blush to hear at this point that women don’t have to be perfect. we finished There is more feminism in any 70s cartoon by Mafalda than in the two hours of Barbiebolder messages in Adam’s rib who is eighty years old, or tootsieand if I have to choose a harangue I prefer Kathy Bates in Fried Green Tomatoes possessed by the spirit of Towanda.

I wasn’t going to waste a column talking about Mattel’s insubstantial advertorial, let alone criticizing its puny message, as times are, they better row in favor, but Cristina Pedroche she woke up feeling great and the beatific pink sorority mantle of summer turned to greenish bile. The strict court that awards today the title of feminism rewards a woman to show off her imperfections, but not to boast of her freshness. Let alone being able to pay her with her money. Modesty elevated to cardinal virtue. They accuse her of being privileged, because she is now an insult, and they scold her for having help to maintain her beauty, not as Brad Pitt, whose splendor at age 59, celebrated even on the news, is because he has dinner before eight, drinks a lot of water and walks lightly like Rajoy. “You have to be beautiful, but not so beautiful that you threaten other women,” Ferrera laments, and it turns out that her message is not as obvious as she thought.

You can follow EL PAÍS TELEVISIÓN on Twitter or sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.

Receive the television newsletter All the news from channels and platforms, with interviews, news and analysis, as well as recommendations and criticism from our journalists SIGN UP