One of the big movies of the year is ‘Barbie’, starring Margot Robbie, which immerses us in the life of the iconic doll in Barbieland. A curious phenomenon forces her to venture into the real world, and on that journey she will accompany her. Keninterpreted by Ryan Gosling. However, the latter returns to his world again and decides to establish patriarchy and becomes the protagonist’s main enemy. Who will emerge victorious?

Directed by Greta Gerwig, the film has been a box office success, approaching $1.5 billion in worldwide receipts. If you missed it in theaters, HBO Max has confirmed the exact date on which it will be available on its platform so that you can enjoy it from the comfort of your home. Here we give you all the details.

When does Barbie premiere streaming on HBO Max?

‘Barbie’ will be available on the HBO Max streaming platform starting this Friday, December 15. In this application, you can enjoy the doll’s adventures and discover the outcome of her rivalry with Ken, as well as the ideology that will prevail in Barbieland. The film is rated PG-13, so it is recommended that children under 13 watch it in the company of their parents or a responsible adult.

Will the ‘Barbie’ movie have a sequel?

Margot Robbie, the renowned 33-year-old Australian actress, famous for her role as ‘Harley Quinn’ in ‘Suicide Squad’ 1 and 2, has answered the question that millions of fans have been asking on social networks: Will we have ‘Barbie 2’? Her response was clear and forceful: there is no chance! “I think we’ve put everything into this one. We didn’t make it to be a trilogy or anything like that. Greta (director) put everything into this movie, so I can’t imagine what’s next.”confessed Margot Robbie.“Original films can still be very successful”. With his comment, he emphasized that original films can still succeed without the need to follow a saga, sequel or trilogy, challenging the current trend in the film industry.

