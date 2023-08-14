With the enormous international success of the film in terms of critics and box office, reinterpretations in other forms could not be missing, as demonstrated by this excellent Barbie cosplays from Nadyasonikawhich shows us the character in question in version skater.

Quite unexpectedly, the Barbie film directed by Great Gerwig, who also co-wrote the screenplay with Noah Baumbach, turned out to be a runaway success, further launching even Margot Robbiegiven her perfect interpretation of the protagonist.

Experienced cosplayer Nadyasonika did not miss the opportunity and put together a cosplay that is very true to the original, as she often manages to do. In this case, she has chosen one particular scene of the film, with the protagonist dressed as a skater.

As is to be expected, the costume in question is not exactly sober: it is a very colorful suit with extremely bright and flashy shades, in line with the character as it was built within the film.