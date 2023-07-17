When searching for “Barbie” in the Google search engine, the page displays sparkles and color associated with the character in promotional action

Google is doing a promotional action for the movie “Barbie”, which will open in Brazilian cinemas on Thursday (20.Jul.2023). When searching for “Barbie” in the Google search engine, the screen is filled with pink sparkles and then the page changes to the color associated with the character (see below). Warner’s feature film is directed by Greta Gerwig and stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling.