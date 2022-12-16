Warner Bros. released the first trailer for the highly anticipated movie Barbie which will star margot robbie and Ryan Gosling in the starring roles of Barbie and Ken.

The trailer begins with the following caption:

“Ever since the first girl existed, there have been dolls.”

The deplorable desert scene makes a surreal contrast, the ironic tone that will structure the film is clear.

In the middle of an arid place we can see little girls sadly playing with their dolls in baby format, however, suddenly the silhouette of Barbie’s legs begins to rise and later a glowing smile. The whole scene changes and the dolls fly away.

After we will see the magical world of Barbie in plastic and taffy tones, mostly in the pink range. And between lights and dances, we will see other interesting characters appear.

For example, to simu liu, the Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings star is seen dancing in the trailer. Also to America Ferrera, Alexandra Shipp, Will Ferrell, and Michael Cera.

Source: Warner Bros.

The Barbie movie will be released on July 21, 2023.

Who directs the Barbie movie?

Greta Gerwig is the one who is in charge of the film.

His notable films also include Lady Bird —starring Saoirse Ronan— and the recent adaptation of Little women.

However, the film’s script Barbie it will be a work co-written with Noah Baumbach.

It should be noted that the film has been in the works since 2016. And it seems that it would have a different approach, type enchanted. So we could have seen a Barbie being exiled from her world. Nevertheless, hand in hand with Greta Gerwig has taken a different path.

