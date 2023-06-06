Diego Sousai

06/06/2023

Creating the perfect backdrop for the upcoming “Barbie” movie required so much pink paint that it led to a global shortage, according to its production designer. “The world has run out of pink,” Sarah Greenwood said in a recent interview with Architectural Digest.

The amount of fluorescent tone used for the scenarios, especially the famous Barbie House was very large. Big to the point of consuming a good part of the brand’s stock and causing shortages around the world. “The world has run out of pink,” laughed Greenwood.

Directed by Greta Gerwig, who also writes the script alongside Noah Baumbach, the live-action Barbie movie hits theaters on July 20.

Greta Gerwig, who directed and co-wrote the screenplay with Noah Baumbach, told the magazine that color is very important to the film.

“Keeping the ‘child’ was critical,” she said. “I wanted the pinks to be very bright and everything to be almost too much.”

This was part of what Gerwig described as “literally creating the alternate universe of Barbie Land”.

Although Gerwig said he loved Barbie as a child, neither Greenwood nor set decorator Katie Spencer ever owned one of Mattel’s iconic dolls. So the London-based team ordered a Barbie “Dream House” online to spark her imagination.

They drew further inspiration from the mid-century modernism of Palm Springs. “Everything back then was perfect,” Greenwood said, adding that she strove “to make Barbie real through this unreal world.”

Lauren Proud, vice president of marketing and digital experience at ink company Rosco, confirmed that production used too much of the color, but added that there were other factors involved in the tightness of the pink ink.

“The sets were being developed during a time when we were still experiencing global supply chain issues, and ink supplies were particularly affected,” she said. “We delivered everything we could, they got everything. We can’t wait to see how it looks in the movie!”























