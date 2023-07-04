The movie of Barbie has been banned in Vietnam due to controversy over a scene that allegedly shows a world map with the “nine dash line”, a territory China has geographically claimed in the South China Sea, but which Vietnam considers a major violation of his sovereignty.

Vi Kien Thanh, Director General of the Vietnam Film Department of the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, issued a statement via the press today, stating in part:

“We do not license the American film Barbie released in Vietnam because it contains the offensive image of the nine dash line.”

Hollywood productions have had to tread carefully when it comes to references and/or depictions of the Asian region in their TV shows and movies, and this is the latest case. It has become routine for every big blockbuster movie to have to hold its breath (so to speak) while it waits for approval in foreign markets stretching from China to the Middle East. The stipulations of some foreign governments reflect cultural issues or realities that are clearly at odds with Western culture, creating a legitimate tension between ethical and/or artistic integrity and commercial expectations. Studios sometimes give in and cut scenes and/or images from movies and shows; other times, the engagement is rejected or the “offensive” image is too large and causes a ban.

It is interesting in this case to hear that Barbie has created anger in Vietnam by containing an image that appears to favor China. As mentioned, these choices and compromises are part of today’s globalized film business, so clearly the choice to include the nine dashed line on this supposed world map is almost certainly not an editing oversight.

Warner Bros. may want to ensure that Barbie have a safe foothold in the Chinese market, even if it means losing the Vietnamese market. At the moment, Barbie is projected to gross between $70 million and $80 million, which would be a much-needed win for Warner Bros. after the disastrous performance of Flash. So yes, securing the Chinese market can be a real priority.

Via: comic book

Editor’s note: We would have to see how necessary this scene was in the movie, don’t you think? But the intentions are obvious.