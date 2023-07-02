Before the premiere of the film ‘Barbie‘ next July 20 in all theaters in Mexico, various fashion brands, makeup and even supermarkets have launched products inspired by the popular doll created by mattel.

Walmart, NYX, iron palace and Microsoftthey have launched limited collections to celebrate the arrival of live action of Barbie starring Margot Robbie and ryan goslingwhere bags, backpacks, suitcases, makeup of all kinds and a xbox series s pink but now ALDO released a sneaker edition.

The line of 19 pieces of ALDO x Barbie not only includes bags and accessories in all pink, but now also consists of a shoe collection.

The collaboration of the renowned brand with Barbie consists of a very wide range of footwear, especially stiletto heeled shoes.

“We didn’t shy away from adding sparkle to as many items as we could – from dazzling brooches and pendants featuring some of Barbie’s most iconic symbols, like her ponytail silhouette and roller skates, to glittery soles on all of our shoes. We decided to lean on nostalgia and in that authentic and daring Barbiecore aesthetic,” said Daianara Grullon, director of ALDO.

He also explained that each of the designs incorporates Pillow Walk technology, which is patented by ALDO to provide consumers with better quality.

“Our goal with this collaboration was to design a collection that all Barbie fans could see themselves in, because Barbie is nostalgic for many generations,” adds Grullon. “As one of the world’s original fashion influencers, Barbie has been a style icon for more than 64 years, so we feel her bold, fun and fearless aesthetic is here to stay.”

ALDO x Barbie sneakers

are found as Barbiestessy and They cost 3,700 Mexican pesos, and are available on the website of Iron Palace.

are found as Barbietessy Stiletto Heeled Shoes and are available at a price of 3,700 Mexican pesos.

Barbieslingb Sling Back Heeled Shoes

Barbiemule Heeled Mules

Join our channel and receive Show News on WhatsApp