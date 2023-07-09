The movie “Barbie” in live action is one of the most anticipated in 2023 and there are only a few days left for its premiere. As we know, the popular doll from mattel It has had various versions over the years, it even has one that represents the African American community. Therefore, here we tell you how the idea arose and who inspired its creation.

Who inspired the creation of the African American Barbie?

The Madam CJ Walker Story is available on Netflix.

In 2022, Mattel announced a new addition to its Barbie doll collection, which is inspired by those women who were heroines during their lifetime. On that occasion, the creators chose an African-American businesswoman who lived between the 19th and 20th centuries: Madam CJ Walker, who became famous after founding a successful company at a time when the African-American community in the United States was barely around 40. years after being released.

Learn the story of Madam CJ Walker

Her name is Sarah Breedlove, but she became famous under the name Madam CJ Walker. She was born into a family of enslaved people, but she was the first to be born after freedom was proclaimed. During her life, she worked as a laundress until she decided to give it a twist that would make her one of the most inspiring women in history. As a result of her hair loss, she decided to experiment with some products until she managed to find the perfect formula for the care it required.

In this way, he found a business opportunity and began to promote his creams and knowledge to treat afro hair. Her company grew little by little until she managed to become a great company and amass a great fortune, which made Sarah the first African-American woman millionaire through her own efforts.

