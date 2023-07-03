“Barbie“, the film directed by Greta Gerwig and starring margot robbieIt is one of the most important premieres of the year. Not only will it turn a beauty icon into a symbol of empowerment, but it will also spark a thoughtful conversation about stereotypes, self-love, and existential dilemmas that are far from plastic.

The premiere of the film is scheduled in Peruvian theaters for this July 20, the date on which it will compete with “oppenheimer” by Christopher Nolan. As if expectations weren’t high enough, Mattel is worried about its box office take after the marketing campaign has pigeonholed it as “a feminist film.”

What did Margot Robbie say about criticizing Mattel?

In an interview with Time magazine, Mattel executive producer Robbie Brenner confessed that “Barbie” can’t be sold in one direction because it would narrow the audience and reach one way or another. As is well known, director Greta Gerwig (“Marriage Story” and “Little Women”) seeks to give the most popular doll a twist and depth.

After this, Margot Robbie did not remain silent and decided to broaden the debate without entering into direct confrontations. “It’s not about her being a feminist or not. It is a film that has a lot inside of it. This is not a Barbie commercial, ”she told the same specialized medium.

The actress also recalled what she spoke with the CEO of Mattel: “In that first meeting, we made it clear to Ynon (Kreiz) that we were going to honor the legacy of his brand, but if they didn’t recognize certain things, if we didn’t we said, someone was going to do it. So you better be a part of this conversation.”

What is the movie “Barbie” about?

Margot Robbie is the protagonist of “Barbie”. Photo: Mattel

After being kicked out of Barbieland for not being a perfect-looking doll, Barbie goes to the human world to find true happiness. She will thus discover her self-respect and that she should not follow her demands.

