The Barbie phenomenon took over the internet and went beyond the cinematic universe. The film directed by Greta Gerwig premieres this Thursday, the 20th, and the search for tickets is also accompanied by the search for exclusive combos from the pink world of the doll, between buckets of popcorn and personalized soda cups.

Some distributors, like Kinoplex, for example, launch promotions for fans of the feature film starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling: with each ticket purchased, the customer gets another one completely free. In the same cinema, there is a discount for sweet and savory popcorn. See below this and other promotions for the long-awaited Mattel film:

Kinoplex

The Rosadinha Kinoplex promotion allows the purchase of a ticket with a gift: another ticket completely free, either with the price of full or half price. The offer is valid for every Tuesday and Thursday. The whole price starts at R$44 in 2D films. There is also a promotion on popcorn from the personalized pink bucket: when you buy the giga combo, you get a discount on mini sweet popcorn.

Cinemark

At Cinemark, the customer gets a surprise, even before the movie, when buying a popcorn combo, the cinema gives Barbie’s exclusive pink cup as a gift. The prices of the combos may vary according to the suggested unit, with values ​​between R$ 78 to R$ 92. Some half-price discounts, even for non-students, are accessible, since Cinemark has a partnership with companies with Vivo, Elo and Bradesco. More information on the discounts available for each partner can be found in the website.

Cinepolis

The combos are also the feeling of the film in the Cinépolis units. With the full price of R$ 50.16 in cinemas in São Paulo (SP), for example, customers can also take advantage of promotions to pay half price: purchases with a credit card through Santander give 50% off the value with the ‘Sphere Discount’. With the right to pink popcorn, the customer wins Barbie’s personalized bucket when buying the Max combo, which costs

UCI Cinemas

When buying an exclusive combo, anyone who goes to watch the Barbie movie at the UCI units also wins an exclusive glass of the pink universe. For UCI Unique customers, there are exclusive discounts and the right to half price.























