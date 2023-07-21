The most anticipated movie of the summer has finally arrived, Barbie, which has been revealed since last year and that some fans were not entirely clear about the plot, as it remained largely unknown. And now that people are heading to their favorite theaters to check it out, it seems there are restrictions.

Despite the fact that the plot focuses on talking about these toys that are the creation of mattel, it seems that the classification of the film indicates that the public must be relatively more mature in terms of certain jokes. And it is that it has been classified so that people aged 13 and over can enter, indicating the possible audience to whom it is directed.

Firstly, it is possible that the filming goes more towards the people who enjoyed these figures in the 90’s, since there are many references to those years, to which are added some double meaning jokes. For their part, topics such as existential problems are touched upon, given that at some point the main character questions his existence in the world.

In the same way, minors are allowed to attend the function, only they must be accompanied by their parents, otherwise they cannot access the room. So, although there are these types of existential details, the little ones can still attend, but it must be taken into consideration that they may not understand some parts of the film.

Remember that Barbie is now available in theaters.

Via: life and style

Editor’s note: The truth is that I don’t really want to see the movie, the critics mention that it’s not especially good and perhaps not even decent. So we better go to Oppenheimer and wait for it to hit HBO Max.