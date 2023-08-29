Barbie can with everything Also, and as he showed from his very first day, with the global box office. The film written and directed by Greta Gerwig, and produced by and starring Margot Robbie, has dominated ticket sales since its worldwide release on July 21. Now, the numbers confirm it: it is already the highest-grossing film in the world in the history of Warner, its main producer and distributor, thanks to global revenues of 1,342 million dollars, about 1,240 million euros worldwide.

This data implies surpassing the greatest success to date of it: Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2, released in July 2011. The outcome of the adventures of the young magician cost 125 million dollars, raised almost 170 in its first weekend in the US and achieved 1,342 million worldwide in its total box office. Barbie cost 100, the first weekend she got about 160 in her country (and more than 300 in total) and has already surpassed those same 1,342 million Harry Potter with almost 600 in the US and another 750 in the rest of the world. In addition, in the US it has already become the highest-grossing film of the year, going to Super Mario Bros. The Movie. When it exceeds those 600 million dollars in the US, something it will do in the middle of the week, experts calculate, it will be the 13th highest-grossing film in the US At the moment it is the 17th in history.

The figures do not take into account, yes, inflation or the cost of movie tickets. In 2023, the average price of a movie ticket in the US is $10.53; in 2011, when the adventures of Potter was released, it was, according to Reuters, for $7.93, so the magician sold more tickets than, for now, the Mattel doll has placed. Even so, the specialized press already assumes that he has many millions left to collect and positions to climb in the tables and in the records.

the one of Barbie It’s been an upward trajectory from the get-go. That first weekend of its premiere, it managed to raise 337 million dollars, that is, 303 million euros, and some 160 of them (more than 140 million euros) were only at the box office in the United States on Thursday, with some previews. , to Friday and Saturday. It is also the highest-grossing project directed by a woman in history in the US; if it exceeds 1.430 million dollars -or, rather, when it does-, it will be from the whole world, surpassing Frozen II. The promotion of the film has taken over the market, becoming a cinematographic phenomenon, but also a social and cultural one.

The possibility of being weighed down by the actors’ strike was far away; Its promotion came from months ago, when the break was declared, there were only 10 days left for its premiere and the interpreters had already walked before thousands of fans in London, Mexico, Seoul, New York and Los Angeles. He was not affected by the parallel premiere of oppenheimer, the project about the creator of the atomic bomb directed by Christopher Nolan. In fact, both were a winning combo that came to be called Barbenheimer and that managed to bring millions of people closer to the theaters. In Spain alone, 1.6 million people attended the theaters that opening weekend. It took Greta Gerwig’s film a couple of weeks to exceed a billion dollars in global collection, a line that crossed the weekend of August 7. And the ones that remain.

