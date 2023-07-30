‘Barbie’ is a success in ticket office as many predicted and continues to summon many people in the halls of cinema. Since its preview, which he shared with ‘Openheimer’, Greta Gerwig’s film has swept the box office and could be the boom that Margot Robbie predicted to convince Warner Bros to make the live action. Now the tape is getting closer to the 1 billion dollars in profit worldwide.

YOU CAN SEE: ‘Barbie’, ONLINE PREMIERE in STREAMING: where and when can the movie be SEE ONLINE?

‘Barbie’: box office gross worldwide

Greta Gerwig’s film is a box office success. Photo: Warner Bros.

Only in the first weekend of its premiere, ‘Barbie’ received more than337 million dollarsWorldwide. Now in the second It has already exceeded 600 million and projections indicate that it could reach 700 million on Sunday. Definitely, Greta Gerwig’s film is breaking records and expects to reach 1 billion in worldwide collection in a short time.

In addition, Margot Robbie’s prognosis would come true when she convinced Warner Bros to produce the film: “I think I told them it would earn 1000 million dollars, that maybe it was overselling, but we had a movie to make.”

YOU CAN SEE: Is ‘Barbie’ not for children? CLASSIFICATION of the film sparked controversy in networks

What other box office records does ‘Barbie’ hold?

‘Barbie’ has broken several records worldwide. Photo: Warner Bros.

‘Barbie’ is not only one of the highest grossing films so far in 2023 and here is a list of the records it has achieved so far:

Biggest opening of 2023.

Biggest debut by a female director.

New record for Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling.

Biggest opening for a movie based on toys.

Biggest opening week for a Warner Bros. film

Best opening for a film that is not a sequel.

#Barbie #box #office #record #approaching #million #raised