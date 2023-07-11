A long time ago, Mattel surprised millions of people around the world by launching a collector’s item of the deceased Queen isabel IIwave “Barbie Signature Queen Elizabeth”as it is known, a special edition of the popular doll.

The Barbie of the Queen isabel II It was launched on the market during the first quarter of 2022, initially reaching store shelves and digital sales with a price of $75, while in Mexico it has the high price of two thousand pesos.

The special edition of the most famous doll in mattel in its signature linearose after the monarch agreed to let Mattel make an adaptation of Barbie in her honor for the 70 years that she fulfilled as queen of the United Kingdombeing the longest-lived sovereign in the crown of Great Britain.

It should be noted that the places where the Barbie Signature Queen Elizabeth there were very few, since since the official announcement of its launch there were huge virtual queues on the part of amateur collectors, and a few hours after it went on sale it sold out on platforms such as target and Amazonin the United States and England.

Unfortunately, after the unfortunate news of his death on September 8, 2022 at the balmoral castlein Scotland, on platforms such as Free market Doll prices skyrocketed, since to date Queen Elizabeth II’s Barbie has reached costs from 12,000 to 20,000 Mexican pesos.

The “Barbie Signature Queen Elizabeth” is characterized by offering a face identical to that of the monarch, while her outfit consists of an ivory-colored dress and a tiara inspired by Queen Mary’s ‘Fringe tiara’. In addition, she wears the traditional royal blue “ribbon.”

