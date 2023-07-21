the oscar winner Greta Gerwig arrives in movie theaters with the adaptation of the doll ‘Barbie’, starring the actress margot robbie. This film is generating great expectations due to its great cast and the good comments from critics, who classify it as one that will surprise everyone.

If you are excited or excited to enjoy this incredible film, here we indicate in which rooms you can enjoy this ‘live action’ in Colombia.

‘Barbie’: where can I see the movie?

You can enjoy the film starring the extraordinary margot robbie in the following cinemas:

Colombian Cinema

Cinemark

Cinépolis

Procinal

Royal Films.

The ‘Barbie’ movie is produced by Warner Bros. and directed by Greta Gerwig. Photo: W.B.

When does ‘Barbie’ premiere in Colombia?

The official premiere of ‘Barbie’ will be TODAY, Thursday July 20, in all theaters in Colombia. Also, this film will be progressively reaching various parts of the world throughout this week.

The expectations for this release are enormous, equal to the enthusiasm generated by ‘oppenheimer’by Christopher Nolan. It is predicted that the expected ‘live action’ of ‘Barbie’ it will cause a sensation at the box office and will be a resounding success.

‘Barbie’ will star Margott Robbie and Ryan Gosling. Photo: Warner Bros.

What is ‘Barbie’ about?

“After being expelled from Barbieland for not being a perfect-looking doll, Barbie leaves for the human world to find true happiness,” is the only thing that indicates the official synopsis of the film. However, it is known that ‘Barbie’ will be a romantic comedy based on what was the toy line ofmattelbut with a different twist and not aimed at children.

