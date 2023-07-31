The South China Sea, the main water area of ​​Southeast Asia, has enormous strategic value. So much so that it is considered the most likely scenario of a hypothetical war between China and the United States. But among all the catalysts for a possible increase in tension in the region, few would have bet that the film Barbie could be one of them. The pink revolution that Greta Gerwig’s feature film has generated around the world has not reached the screens of Vietnam -and it hardly does so on those of the Philippines- for “violating the territorial sovereignty” of the country with a map that “promotes the Chinese interests.” What many have described as an “exaggerated reaction” from Hanoi is in line with the increasingly firm position of the Vietnamese government to protect its rights in the face of a Beijing whose assertiveness is growing in the region.

“China has more than 1,000 million inhabitants and the producers need this market. Some believe that if it appears [en una escena] ‘a line in the form of a cow’s tongue’ what we should do is remove it, but allowing the film to be shown already sends the message that we are accepting it,” said the director of the Vietnam National Film Evaluation Council, Tran Thanh Hiep, quoted by the local newspaper Viet Nam News. “Vietnam’s position is clear. It does not accept films that are ambiguous on issues related to territorial sovereignty,” Hiep asserted.

The reason for the contention is the cartography of the “real world” that appears behind the Barbie played by Margot Robbie when she is urged to leave Barbilandia to find a solution to her inexplicable flat feet. Among the jumble of shapes, colors and scribbles that make up the map, Vietnamese reviewers were struck by one specific detail: a dotted, U-shaped trail that crosses into the ocean from what is marked “Asia.”

For Hanoi, it is not about simple randomly placed lines, but a deliberate representation of the so-called “nine-dash line” that Beijing has used since 1947 (before the founding of the People’s Republic, in 1949) to delimit its claims. over most of the waters of the South China Sea, an important trade route with oil reserves. The broken line, within which Taiwan (the self-governing island that China claims as part of its territory) appears, covers an area of ​​two square kilometers from the Asian giant to the coasts of Vietnam, Malaysia, Brunei and the Philippines.

extravagant children’s drawing

Despite the fact that the production company Warner Bros has described the map as “an extravagant children’s drawing painted with colored pencils” and has assured that it “does not make any kind of political statement”, Vietnamese regulators insist that “it could give rise to interpretations wrong”. In fact, the line that appears in the film has eight dots instead of the nine usually depicted on Chinese maps. Philippines, which also threatened to ban viewing of Barbie in its territory, it has ended up allowing the projection after blurring the map.

“China’s desire to consolidate control over the South China Sea is Vietnam’s main geopolitical challenge,” Peter Zinoman, a professor of Southeast Asian history at the University of California at Berkeley, replies by email. “For Vietnam, the line symbolizes a blatant act of imperialist intimidation,” he adds. The relationship between the two ideological allies (both ruled by the Communist Party) is tainted by mistrust stemming from centuries of Chinese domination and a long legacy of historical conflicts, most recently the 1979 Sino-Vietnamese War and subsequent border and naval clashes. in the 1980s. “Ban Barbie it is a matter of patriotic pride”, considers Zinoman.

“All the lines have a scientific basis,” Wang Ying, a maritime geographer and pupil of Yang Huairen, the designer of the first map on which this delimitation appears, has stated in several interviews. Wang considers the 2016 ruling of the Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague “a lack of respect for history”, which unanimously denied the legal basis for Beijing’s arguments to claim sovereignty over 90% of the waters of that sea. . Vietnam and the Philippines are on the front lines of the scuffles, condemning China’s refusal to abide by the ruling, often accusing it of intimidating its fishing boats and conducting illegal naval patrols to assert its sovereignty claims.

In the middle of all the soap opera Barbie, China, which particularly in recent years has shown an absolutely intransigent stance when addressing issues related to its territorial integrity – see any reference to Taiwan – has urged “not to link the issues of the South China Sea with normal cultural exchanges ”said Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning. On local social media, where the line has long been considered a symbol of patriotism, news of the controversial map has garnered much praise. On Weibo, some users applauded Warner Bros for “choosing the right side” and others called for “importing more movies like this to promote respect” for Chinese “sovereignty”.

Don’t upset the censors

Barely thirty foreign films ―from all countries in the world, not just Western ones― annually obtain permission from Chinese regulators for their screening (the quota for co-productions is different). “I don’t know about this particular map, but it is true that the big studios are hypersensitive to any content that could upset China, and Hollywood is under great pressure to please the Party censors”, commented recently the renowned Chinese political analyst Bill Bishop on his podcast Sharp China.

In 2015, the US-China Economic and Security Review Commission issued a report stating that “American filmmakers are increasingly editing their films in anticipation of the potential sensitivities of Chinese censors.” In addition to changing scenes to comply with Chinese restrictions on graphic nudity, violence and depictions of gay relationships, Hollywood has created alternate endings in recent years to make content more acceptable to the Chinese government.

However, internal sources in the sector criticize that it is increasingly difficult to access this sweet tooth market of more than 1,400 million potential viewers. In fact, the debut of Barbie At the Chinese box office it has been disappointing, with a modest collection of 50 million yuan (6.3 million euros) on its opening weekend, according to data from the Maoyan ticket sales platform. What’s more, it was the fifth most viewed film, behind several national films. The official newspaper Global Times He has not missed the opportunity to echo the issue and suggest that Hollywood “really think about how to respect Chinese audiences” and “understand” that “they don’t buy anything they export.” However, most of the reviews that can be read on the Douban website are positive, and many women appreciate “having the opportunity to go to the cinema to see a product made with a gender perspective”, as a user from Jiangsu writes.

Barbie is not the first feature film to face Vietnamese or Philippine authorities over the depiction of the nine-dash line. In 2018, Vietnam banned Crazy Rich Asians; in 2019, both countries withdrew the animated film from DreamWorks Abominable and, last year, they banned Uncharted. In 2021, Netflix had to remove the Australian spy drama Pine Gap of his services in Vietnam for two episodes featuring maps that Hanoi said had “angry and hurt the feelings of the entire Vietnamese people.” In the Philippines, only the two chapters in question were withdrawn. Hollywood will probably always choose China over Vietnam, but the latter, with his tenacious stance, has gotten the entire planet talking about his territorial concerns.

