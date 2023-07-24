Greta Gerwig’s feature grossed $155 million in its 1st weekend and exceeded its budget

The film “Barbie”, from Warner Bros., was the highest-grossing feature film directed by a woman in history at a premiere. The audiovisual production by director Greta Gerwig, launched on Friday (July 21, 2023), grossed US$ 155 million in the 1st weekend of exhibition in the United States and Canada.

Barbie began production in 2021. Gerwig started as a screenwriter and became the director of the project. In the feature, Barbie, a character played by Margot Robbie, needs to get out of “Barbieland” to solve an existential crisis with her boyfriend, Ken (Ryan Gosling).

With the amount collected on the weekend of the domestic premiere, the production that cost US$ 145 million (about R$ 690 million) already paid off the amount of the feature expense. On the launch day of “Barbie”, the film had already paid 48.8% of spending in the US and Canada. It grossed US$70.8 million. The data is from the website box office mojo.

The story with the most famous doll in the world reached the 2nd largest audience in premieres in Brazil on Thursday and Friday (20.jul and 21.jul). It attracted 1.2 million people to the cinemas and grossed R$ 22 million. only loses to “Avengers: Endgame”from 2019, which had 1.6 million viewers.