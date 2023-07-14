For many moviegoers, the movie of the summer (northern hemisphere) may have arrived. Before it premieres “Barbie” On the big screen, just with the trailer, it had already opened a very important line of fire towards critics, but in the end many went on to praise it. The tape starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling became the other side of the coin for a part of the haters.

The film directed by Oscar nominee and filmmaker Greta Gerwig has been particularly praised for its vibrant imagery, fish-out-of-water comedy and star-studded cast. With this, she’s sweeping “oppenheimer“, film starring Christopher Nolan, and now the iconic doll is first at the box office, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Social media haters say it exceeded their expectations because “Barbie” combines camp and social commentary.

Barbie trailer #1 exceeds expectations

Did “Barbie” meet expectations?

This is what critics say about the film directed by Greta Gerwig, in whose world “Barbie” all gender and inequality issues are resolved.

“Greta Gerwig somehow exceeded my expectations. She addresses the positives and negatives of Barbie so beautifully.” (Jamie Jirak, comicbook.com)

“Barbie isn’t quite the home run I was hoping for, or that I think needs to be given to the themes it tackles, but it’s still a bold, well-made film with a VERY strong voice and vision, one that often made me wonder, HOW? does this movie exist? And right there, there’s almost always a quality in a movie that will win me over.” (Perri Nemiroff, Collider)

“It teeters between the campy Barbie movie we’ve come to expect and a sometimes overly direct social commentary on society that takes away from important subplots and character development… Overall, I was left wanting to see a bit more of the movie” . (Sharronda Williams, Pay or Wait)

“Barbie is currently my favorite movie of the year.” (Jamie Jirak, comicbook.com)

“Barbie” characters with mixed script?

Although it is true that the film highlights the role that Barbie will play throughout her journey, there are other characters that as the film goes by it seems that the script is somewhat mixed or inflated with other lines. This is how Sharronda Williams made it known on her social networks: “Although I enjoyed most of the movie, the script sometimes feels inflated.”

Is “Barbie” funny?

For several of the critics, the movie with the pink doll is witty, sincere and funny in many sections. On the other hand, for film critic Carla Renata, “‘Barbie’ is over-the-top fun with a feminist twist.

“Barbie” Trailer #2: Opening in all theaters worldwide on July 21, 2023