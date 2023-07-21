It happened again! It is a sad reality but this is becoming a trend. We knew it was going to happen and it seems that it is increasingly difficult to prevent this situation. The special edition glasses Barbie that Cinépolis announced would be sold in theaters throughout the country are already sold out. But that’s not all, it turns out that several units appeared on marketplaces like MercadoLibre at exorbitant prices.

Most of the rooms chose to print and place a notice in the boxes to try to avoid confrontation with the clientele that already viralized the situation on social networks.

It has not been possible to verify, but people continue to affirm that in several cases it is the same employees of the movie theaters, who monopolize the promotions of the most popular films so that on the day of the premiere there are no units to sell. And that these same workers are sold through various platforms such as the Facebook bazaar, among others.

Undoubtedly, an extremely frustrating situation for those who waited for the day of the premiere to go see the movie and buy its promo, however, resale is something that has always existed and will continue to exist as long as people buy, even with inflated prices. In a more alarming case, there are companies that use bots to get hold of all possible units the second the pre-sale of some special edition sneakers, new electronics or limited edition products is activated.

The movie of Barbie It premieres the day this note is published, July 20, 2023 in our country. The premiere in the United States will be until July 21.

Via: Twitter

Editor’s note: You decide if this continues to exist. If you think this is an injustice and a nacada, do not buy the products, you can live without it and ruin the reseller in passing.