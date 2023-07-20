TODAY, Thursday, July 20, 2023, ‘Barbie’, a film inspired by the famous Mattel doll and directed by Greta Gerwig, opens in all theaters in our country. In addition, it stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, who will play Barbie and Ken, respectively. For this reason, in the following note we will tell you the details of the premiere of the live action and its possible arrival on the different streaming platforms.

Where to see ‘Barbie’ 2023?

The film, which has already been classified as for people over 13 years of age, will be released on Thursday, July 20, 2023 in all the most important theaters in Peru, such as cineplanet, Cinemark, cinepolis, UVK, cinestar, among others. The hours and prices of the tickets will depend on each chain, so it is advisable to enter their respective web pages to consult the details.

Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie will play Ken and Barbie in the live action of the iconic Mattel doll. Photo: Gtres

Where to watch ‘Barbie’ 2023 ONLINE FREE?

The tape distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures It will be released exclusively in theaters, which is why, if you want to see it as soon as possible, you must purchase your ticket for a performance. However, there are other options, such as cavena either pelispluswhich will offer the audiovisual material for free, but, as they are websites dedicated to piracy and the unauthorized dissemination of footage, you must enter these pages at your own risk.

When does ‘Barbie’ come out on HBO Max?

‘Barbie’, being a Warner Bros. movie, one would expect it to be released via streaming on HBO MaxHowever, there is still no official announcement to confirm it. There is also nothing official about the date it would arrive on the platform, although, taking into account what happened with other productions, such as ‘Shazam! The fury of the gods’, which was added 67 days after its theatrical release, Greta Gerwig’s film could be arriving from September of this year

What is ‘Barbie’ about?

Barbie (Margot Robbie) leads an ideal life in Barbieland, everything is perfect there, with great parties full of music and color, and every day is the best day. However, Barbie begins to ask herself some questions, rather uncomfortable questions that do not fit with the idyllic world in which she and the other Barbies live.

When Barbie realizes that she can put her heels on the ground and have flat feet, she decides to put on some shoes without heels and travel to the real world. Her partner Ken (Ryan Gosling) will go with her and together they will discover what the world is really like. Of course, when the CEO of Mattel (Will Ferrell) finds out that Barbie has escaped from Barbieland, he will avoid catastrophe at all costs and will want to put this toy doll back in a box.

Watch the trailer for ‘Barbie’

